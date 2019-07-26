Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €135.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €129.45 ($150.53).

DB1 traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during trading on Thursday, hitting €127.45 ($148.20). The company had a trading volume of 444,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €126.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 1-year high of €130.70 ($151.98).

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

