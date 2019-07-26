DEX Market Cap Reaches $14.04 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, DEX has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0733 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. DEX has a market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00288703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.01619903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024079 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

