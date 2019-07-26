DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMAC Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.65.

DXCM stock opened at $154.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.27 and a beta of 0.82. DexCom has a twelve month low of $92.33 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $46,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total value of $309,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,313. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $107,191,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 71.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,642,000 after buying an additional 485,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,452,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,992,000 after buying an additional 205,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,776,000 after buying an additional 152,781 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $13,436,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

