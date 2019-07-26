DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered DHT from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $5.17 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.28.

DHT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. 16,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,328. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $839.22 million, a PE ratio of -23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DHT has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHT will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of DHT by 465.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

