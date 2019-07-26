Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,980 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,980 ($38.94) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,330.31 ($43.52).

LON:DGE traded up GBX 82.50 ($1.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,323 ($43.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,151,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,500.50 ($45.74). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,403.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion and a PE ratio of 27.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

