Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

NYSE DSX opened at $3.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $387.04 million, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.77.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

