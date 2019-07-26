Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 1044021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $592,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $351,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $660,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,141,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 647,099 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $291,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.69.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

