DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. reduced its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,400 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH accounts for 7.0% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $43,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 217.4% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $2,061,928.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,970.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $3,537,128. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.58.

Shares of DLR traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.42. 66,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,932. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $125.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $814.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

