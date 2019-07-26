Digitex Futures (DGTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $974,718.00

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $25.55 million and $974,718.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00295318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.28 or 0.01658169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00121688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024510 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,673,211 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

