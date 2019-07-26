Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1,487.00. Diploma shares last traded at $1,493.00, with a volume of 43,629 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DPLM shares. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Blancco Technology Group from GBX 154 ($2.01) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89).

Get Diploma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 29.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,514.14.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.