Domani Wealth LLC Buys 338 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,275.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,638. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $86.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

