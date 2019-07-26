Domani Wealth LLC Buys 7,785 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 7.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,121.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,516,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33,678.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,511 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,883,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4,432.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,231 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,025,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,895,000 after purchasing an additional 818,096 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,066. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.78.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

