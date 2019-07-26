Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,245,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,535,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

D traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $75.13. 2,473,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,046. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

