Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.04. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

