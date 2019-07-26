Dotdigital Group’s (DOTD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday.

LON:DOTD opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Tuesday. Dotdigital Group has a one year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The company has a market cap of $300.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.04.

About Dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

