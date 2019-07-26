Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,973,222.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,881 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $5,967,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.21. The company had a trading volume of 608,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,908. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. Dover has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.