DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. DPW shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 5,218,204 shares.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DPW stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 266,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 4.09% of DPW at the end of the most recent quarter.

About DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

