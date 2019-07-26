Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.19 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 24.85%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

DRQ traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 1.48. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $56.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.08.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gabelli raised Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.37.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.