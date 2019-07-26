Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 61,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DUK. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 75,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,343. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.