Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Duke Realty reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.45 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 36.32%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,773. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 67,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 556,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 426,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 118,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

