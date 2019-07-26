Dusk Network (DUSK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.73 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $13.59 million and $5.73 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001949 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.29 or 0.06029200 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00046717 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

DUSK is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,986,828 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

