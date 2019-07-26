Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Sunday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $40.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.16. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

