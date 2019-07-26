Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 911.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Ronna Sue Cohen acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $135,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,896,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,316,000 after purchasing an additional 916,979 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,496,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 301,471 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,561,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300,371 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. 84,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,631. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

