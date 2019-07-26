Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eaton by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.54 per share, for a total transaction of $129,983.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.51. 733,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $89.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

