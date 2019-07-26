Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54, 1,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 143,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period.

About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

