eBitcoin Price Hits $0.0316 on Major Exchanges (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. Over the last week, eBitcoin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. eBitcoin has a market cap of $597,704.00 and approximately $12,267.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00288683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.01618646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024001 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About eBitcoin

eBitcoin launched on September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation. eBitcoin’s official website is ebitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

