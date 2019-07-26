EDRCoin (EDRC) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. EDRCoin has a market cap of $130,560.00 and $13,627.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

