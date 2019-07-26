Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Decreased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $219.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total value of $220,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.09, for a total value of $1,020,593.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,927.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,074 shares of company stock worth $29,411,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

