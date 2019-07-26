Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.93. The company had a trading volume of 368,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,491. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $1,184,299.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $5,731,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,266,549.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,074 shares of company stock worth $29,411,868. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

