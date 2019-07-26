Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Capital Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine Siu sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $509,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $2,175,390 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,995,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 421,666 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.