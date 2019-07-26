Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Lowered to Hold at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESLT. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ ESLT traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.29. 490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,434. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $160.71.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 117.3% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 36,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

