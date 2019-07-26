EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Get EMCORE alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EMKR. B. Riley raised shares of EMCORE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,817. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.21. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EMCORE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMCORE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in EMCORE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.