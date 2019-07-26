Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Position Boosted by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,154 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,118,000 after purchasing an additional 250,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,232 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,116. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

