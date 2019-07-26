Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ECPG. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yirendai from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.20.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.34. 8,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,397. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.76 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,819,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after buying an additional 107,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 549,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 453,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 321,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 59,946 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.