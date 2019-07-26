Engold Mines (CVE:EGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Engold Mines Ltd (CVE:EGM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 104000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

In related news, Director Rolf Van Driesum bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.50 per share, with a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,562,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,907,457.50.

About Engold Mines (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and magnetite deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 20,841 hectare located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada.

