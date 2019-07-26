EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.51. 104,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,970. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -136.07, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,600.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $144,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,697,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,712,000 after buying an additional 10,646,815 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

