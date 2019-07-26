Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Up 12.1% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $25.23, 1,310,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 380% from the average session volume of 273,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The credit services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Enova International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Enova International by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Enova International by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $866.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.41.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

