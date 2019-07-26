Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.80, approximately 3,104,050 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,668,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $16.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $928,603.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 790,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,358.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,688,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 30.5% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,514,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

