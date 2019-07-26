Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

EPD opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 163.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.21%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

