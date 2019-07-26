Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.57-5.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.425-3.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion.Equifax also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.57-5.77 EPS.

Equifax stock traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.34. The company had a trading volume of 870,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,953. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Equifax has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $144.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.34.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

