Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $129.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,768. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Equifax has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $144.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.06.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112,467 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Equifax by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 590,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 34,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

