Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPK. TheStreet raised Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 29,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,435. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 210.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

