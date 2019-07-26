Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.34

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 86992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

ETRN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $389.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.10 million.

In other news, Director David L. Porges sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $100,190.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $17,520,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $7,284,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

