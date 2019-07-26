Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3,222.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, CFO Adam Scott Markman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $399,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQC stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 73.38, a current ratio of 73.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 164.13%. The business had revenue of $41.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

