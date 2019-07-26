Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Set at $310.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) received a $310.00 price target from stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.91.

ESS stock traded up $5.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.07. The company had a trading volume of 319,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.85. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $231.32 and a one year high of $308.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 931,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,478,000 after purchasing an additional 757,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,785,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,295,000 after purchasing an additional 420,856 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,296,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,728,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

