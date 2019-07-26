Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.19-13.37 for the period. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY19 guidance to $13.19-13.37 EPS.

ESS stock traded up $5.47 on Friday, hitting $304.07. 319,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,150. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $231.32 and a twelve month high of $308.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.91.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.