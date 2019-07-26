Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.26-3.36 for the period. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $13.19-13.37 EPS.

NYSE:ESS traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.07. The stock had a trading volume of 319,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.85. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $231.32 and a 12-month high of $308.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut Barrick Gold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.91.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

