Eterbase (XBASE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $392,818.00

Eterbase (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Eterbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinTiger, P2PB2B and DDEX. Over the last week, Eterbase has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. Eterbase has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $392,818.00 worth of Eterbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00487015 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00087517 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010184 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000129 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007511 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000090 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Eterbase Token Profile

Eterbase (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,055,863 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase is medium.com/@ETERBASE. The official website for Eterbase is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Eterbase Token Trading

Eterbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinTiger, P2PB2B, LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

