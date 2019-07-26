ETFs US Dollar ETF Units FP (ASX:ZUSD) Shares Up 1.2%

ETFs US Dollar ETF Units FP (ASX:ZUSD) shares shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$11.03 ($7.82) and last traded at A$11.03 ($7.82), 1,423 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$10.90 ($7.73).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

