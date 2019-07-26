Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil has a leading position in the energy industry owing to its size and diverse asset base, both in terms of business mix and geographical footprint. With a stable cash position, the company’s balance sheet is one of the best in the industry. This has allowed ExxonMobil to reward stockholders with a 6.2% average annual dividend hike over the past 37 years. Notably, with three fresh offshore oil discoveries in Guyana, ExxonMobil recently completed 13 key discoveries in the Stabroek Block. However, since in Europe, demand for gas is highly seasonal, the company expects soft European gas volumes to weaken its upstream business through the April-to-June quarter of 2019. ExxonMobil also anticipates that substantial scheduled maintenance activities will adversely impact its downstream & chemical businesses in the second quarter of 2019.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XOM. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.49 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.3% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after buying an additional 136,762 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 78,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 56,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 157.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

